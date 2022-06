Hazlewood claims No. 1 spot among T20I bowlers; Ishan Kishan becomes highest-rated India batter

Meanwhile, India opener Ishan Kishan entered the top ten in the T20I batting rankings for the first time. Scores of 76, 34 and 54 in the first three T20Is in the ongoing series against South Africa propelled him 68 spots from his No. 75 ranking at the start of the series. Kishan is now the top-ranked India batter in T20Is, above KL Rahul who sits at 14th.