Spotlight on India's vice-captain with Rohit in doubt for Perth Test

Rohit Sharma 's participation in the early Tests in India's tour of Australia is in doubt owing to personal reasons. With that update, the selection of India's new Test vice-captain has acquired significance.

Rohit might not play the first Test - in Perth, from November 22 - and though India played the recent Test series against Bangladesh at home without a designated vice-captain, the selectors are keen on appointing one not on a temporary basis, as has been the norm in the past, but as a long-term choice.

It is understood that there are two leading contenders for the role: Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah . Whoever is appointed now will lead India in Perth should Rohit fail to make it. While India also have the option of having more experienced players like Virat Kohli or KL Rahul to step in, the selectors are in favour of grooming a successor to Rohit.

Bumrah, who will turn 31 in December, has led India once, in the one-off Test in England in 2022 , when Rohit was forced to sit out after having tested positive for Covid-19. It was Bumrah's first match as captain at any level of representative cricket, and he became the first fast bowler to lead India since Kapil Dev in 1987.

Before leading India in the Edgbaston Test, Bumrah was the vice-captain in the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka in March 2022. Later, he served in the position in the two-Test tour of South Africa in 2023-24 and then in the five-Test series earlier this year against England. Bumrah also led India in the T20I series in Ireland in 2023 after returning from an injury layoff. However, Bumrah needs his workload managed, which could mean missing out on certain Tests.

Gill, one India's few all-format players alongside Bumrah, is being viewed as a long-term candidate for Test captaincy. He is said to have impressed the team management with his leadership qualities in the dressing room during India's home series against England. Gill, 25, has never held any leadership role in Test cricket, but the selectors believe he has the potential to grow in the role.

In July, Gill led India in the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, which they won 4-1. Gill was then appointed vice-captain in the white-ball home series against Sri Lanka. Recently, Gill led India A in Duleep Trophy in a team that also had Rahul, who has also been India's vice-captain. Gill also led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.