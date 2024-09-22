Stats - Ashwin equals Warne; Pant goes level with Dhoni
Ashwin's century and six-for extended his dominant record in Chennai
An all-round show of a century and a six-for on his home ground from R Ashwin helped India wrap things up before lunch on the fourth day, for a 280-run win against Bangladesh in the first Test. Here are some of the stats highlights from the game:
37 - Five-wicket hauls for Ashwin in Tests, the joint-second most by any bowler in this format. He is now tied alongside Shane Warne and is only behind Muthiah Muralidaran's 67.
6 - Hundreds for Rishabh Pant in Test cricket, the joint-most by a wicketkeeper for India in the format, level with MS Dhoni.
38y 2d - Ashwin's age coming into the Chennai Test match. He is now the oldest man to claim a five-wicket haul for India in Tests. The previous oldest was Vinoo Mankad, 37 years and 306 days old, going into the Peshawar Test against Pakistan in 1955.
1 - Ashwin is now the first man to score a hundred and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test twice at one venue. Before this instance against Bangladesh, Ashwin had achieved the feat at Chepauk against England in 2021.
1 - Ashwin is also the oldest player to achieve the double of scoring a hundred and bagging a five-wicket haul in a men's Test. Polly Umrigar was the previous oldest - 36-years-and-seven-days old, going into the Port of Spain Test in 1962 against West Indies - where he scored an unbeaten 172 and took a five-for.
4 - Instances of Ashwin scoring a hundred and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test. Only Ian Botham (five) has done it more times than Ashwin. Garry Sobers, Mushtaq Mohammad, Jacques Kallis, Shakib Al Hasan and Ravindra Jadeja are the other men with this double twice.
7 - Five-fors for Ashwin in the fourth-innings in Tests, the joint-second most, alongside Warne and Muralidaran. Rangana Herath leads the list with 12 five-wicket hauls.
12 - Instances of Jadeja with a 50-plus score and taking five or more wickets in a Test match. Only Botham (16) has done it more often than Jadeja, while Ashwin and Shakib have done it 11 times each.
179-178 - India's win-loss record in Tests after their win in the Chennai Test. It is the first instance in India's Test history where their wins have exceed their losses. India are now among the five teams with a positive win-loss record in men's Tests.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo