- Hundreds for Ashwin while batting at No. 8 in Test cricket. These are the second-most hundreds while batting at No. 8 or lower in Tests, behind Daniel Vettori's five.

- Runs Jadeja and Ashwin added on the first day, the most by any pair for the seventh wicket or lower on the opening day of a Test match. The previous highest was 186 by Vettori and Jesse Ryder for the seventh wicket against India in 2009 in Hamilton

- The number of seventh-wicket partnerships coming from a total of less than 150 in Tests, that were higher than Jadeja and Ashwin's partnership of 199. Their stand is now the highest for India , bettering the 186 by Dilip Sardesai and Eknath Solkar against West Indies in 1971 after India were six down for 70.

- Players with multiple hundreds and multiple five-plus wicket hauls at a single venue in men's Tests, including Ashwin at Chepauk. Kapil Dev also had two tons and two five-fors in Tests at Chepauk. Garry Sobers and Ian Botham had this double at Headingley, while Chris Cairns did it at Eden Park.

- Instances of batters scoring a century on the first day of a Test match while batting at No. 8 or lower, including Ashwin's knock on Thursday. The previous highest score by an Indian while batting at No. 8 or lower on the first day of a Test was 73 by Salim Durani against England in 1964

6 - Test matches at home for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has scored a 50-plus score in all those six. Only three other players have had 50-plus scores in each of their first six Test matches at home - Mominul Haque (nine), Mark Richardson (eight) and Saud Shakeel (six). The previous most consecutive Tests at home from debut with at least one 50-plus score for India was five by Rusi Modi.