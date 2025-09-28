Pakistan lose 9 for 33 to collapse to 146
Kuldeep, Varun give Pakistan back-ten nightmare again
Pakistan 146 (Farhan 57, Kuldeep 4-30, Bumrah 2-25, Axar 2-26, Varun 2-30) vs India
Nine wickets for 33 runs. Pakistan collapsed from a position of strength in the Asia Cup final. They had no business being bowled out for 146 when they were 113 for 1 with 44 balls left in the innings. Sahibzada Farhan had hit a half-century. Kuldeep Yadav went for 23 in two overs. India were feeling the pressure, missing the services of Hardik Pandya who was out with a quad niggle.
But an inexplicable rush of wickets - there was (at least) one every over between the 13th and the 18th, including three in Kuldeep's final over as he ended his day with a big broad smile - brought a quick and untimely end to their efforts of stringing the perfect game together in the Asia Cup final.
Jasprit Bumrah, who was moved to have a few words with the Pakistan batters after they came at him during his first spell, wrapped things up and even included a riposte. He brought down Haris Rauf's off stump and celebrated it by miming something going down, much like Rauf himself was doing on the boundary last Sunday, seemingly referring to the military conflict between the two countries earlier this year.
Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of India's bowlers. He bowled the high-pressure overs - one in the powerplay, one after Kuldeep was put under pressure, where he picked up Farhan for 57, and later when the collapse was in full flow, he dismissed Fakhar Zaman for 46 as well. Those two were the only Pakistan batters able to score more than 15 runs