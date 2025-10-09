Gill wants 'to look forward and win everything' he can, in every format

Test captain, T20I vice-captain, and now ODI captain as well. Shubman Gill isn't just one of a vanishing breed of all-format international players but also one holding leadership roles in each of them. He is aware of the toll this can take on him, especially mentally, but he is prepared to take on that challenge in order to achieve his own goals in all three formats.

"Physically, most of the time, I feel fine, but sometimes, yes, there is mental fatigue, because when you are constantly playing, there is obviously a certain expectation that I have from myself, and to be able to keep up with my own expectations sometimes becomes the challenge," Gill said on the eve of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi, in his first press conference since being appointed India's ODI captain

"But I think that's the challenge, to be able to play all the formats for India , and I want to play all the formats and succeed in all the formats for the country, and win ICC titles. So, if I want to do that, then this is the challenge I have to go through."

Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as ODI captain, and will captain two former full-time captains in Rohit and Virat Kohli when India play three ODIs in Australia later this month. With both Rohit and Kohli in their mid-30s and retired from both the other formats, a certain amount of doubt surrounds their future as ODI players with the next World Cup in that format two years away.

"Absolutely," Gill said, when asked if he saw Rohit and Kohli playing an important role in ODIs leading into that World Cup. "The experience the two of them have [is immense], and there are very few players who can match the number of matches they have won for India.

"There are very few players in the world with such skill and quality along with that experience, and we look at it from that perspective."

Gill becoming ODI captain capped a five-month period over which he has become the face of Indian cricket, with his appointment as Test captain in May followed by a Test tour of England in which he scored 754 runs - the second-most by any India batter in a bilateral series - at an average of 75.40. While Gill acknowledged how "exciting" these months had been, he said he wanted to put past achievements behind him and keep looking ahead.

"[The ODI captaincy] is obviously is a big responsibility and an even bigger honour, so I'm very excited to lead my country in that format, and yes, the last few months have been very exciting for me, but I'm really looking forward to what the future has," he said. "I want to stay [in the] present as [much as] possible and don't really want to look back on what I've been able to achieve or what we, as a team, have been able to achieve. Just want to look forward and win everything that we have in the upcoming months."

"The challenge is to stay on top for five days in a Test match, and that is more difficult than captaining in a T20 game" • Associated Press

When asked what qualities he had inherited, or would like to inherit from his predecessor Rohit, Gill picked two. "So many qualities that I have inherited from Rohit bhai - the calmness that he possesses, and the kind of friendship that he has among the group is something that I aspire to, these are the qualities that I want to take from him.

Asked to compare the task of leading teams in red- and white-ball cricket, Gill felt Test cricket presents captains the stiffest challenge. He was perhaps reflecting on missed opportunities in his first series in charge, in England, where India drew 2-2 when they could have potentially won the five-Test series had they not let momentum slip away from them in a handful of sessions.

"I feel in Test matches, the better team [in that match] does come on top at the end of the day because you've got more chances and more opportunities to make a comeback," Gill said. "Whereas in T20, if you have three-four overs of bad period, there might be a case that you are completely taken away from the game. So, it is different in that sense.

"When you are playing a Test match, whenever a team wins a Test match, for that particular match, that team deserves to win the Test match because they played better cricket not for two-three hours or not for one day, but consistently over a period of three, four or five days.

"So the challenge is to stay on top for five days in a Test match, and that is more difficult than captaining in a T20 game. Whereas, in a T20 game, you get off to a really good start and then you maintain that, then you are sort of able to be on top of the game for the entirety of the game, but in a Test match, you can be on top for two days, but if you don't turn up on day three, the other team can make a comeback."

Gill on Sai Sudharsan: 'We think he's the man for us'

Leading into the Delhi Test, there has been a lot of media scrutiny on B Sai Sudharsan , Gill's opening partner at Gujarat Titans in the IPL, who is under a certain amount of external pressure with an average in the early 20s across his first four Tests, and with a number of other middle-order batters knocking on the door. Gill suggested Sai Sudharsan's numbers were a little misleading, and said he continues to enjoy the full backing of the team management.

"I don't really think he's had a lean run," Gill said. "He got one innings in the first match [in Ahmedabad]. At The Oval, he played a crucial innings of 40 runs [38] on that wicket where the ball was seaming. The match before that, he scored a fifty [61] in Manchester. Not every match everyone is going to score a hundred.

"You have to give young players more opportunities. They are still trying to figure out their game. And we believe that you have to first see someone's potential and then see their game in the entirety, not just judge someone from one, two, three, four matches. Once you have given someone enough matches - six, seven, eight matches - then you can sit back and have a think over it, where he needs to learn, or if he needs to play some more domestic matches or play some more India A games.