India trying to ready Reddy for greater challenges

Ten years from now, it might be the image you recall most vividly from last week's Ahmedabad Test Nitish Kumar Reddy airborne at full stretch, having flung himself to his left at square leg to turn a well-hit pull from Tagenarine Chanderpaul into India's first wicket in the second innings.

You might, however, struggle to recall anything else Reddy did in the Test, because he didn't get to contribute much to India's innings victory. He bowled four overs in West Indies ' first innings, didn't bowl in their second, and didn't get to bat as India declared first thing in the morning on day three, on their overnight total of 448 for 5, despite there being so much time left in the game.

It's the kind of thing that can happen to a player in such a dominant victory, particularly a player whose skillset can seem surplus to requirements in certain conditions. India want to maximise Reddy's potential as a seam-bowling allrounder and are hoping to turn him into a player whose presence gives them depth and balance with both bat and ball in overseas conditions. But to help him grow into that player, they recognise he needs game time in red-ball cricket between those tours, which means playing him whenever possible even in home Tests.

"I'd say we're unlikely to change the combination," India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said two days out from the second Test in Delhi. "One of the sort of medium-term objectives is to develop a seam-bowling allrounder for India, because it's very important when we go away on tours that we have that position covered.

"We didn't get a very good look at Nitish last week, so I think it's a very good opportunity to give Nitish another go and not alter the balance of the team."

In his eight Tests so far, Reddy has shown evidence of his high ceiling in Test cricket, particularly with the bat. He top-scored in low India totals with 41, 42 and 42 in three of his first four Test innings, during the 2024-25 tour of Australia, and followed up with a maiden Test hundred at the MCG. His bowling isn't yet at that level, but he took key top-order wickets both in Australia and during the 2025 tour of England.

"We think he's a fantastic seam-bowling allrounder, a batter who bowls seam," ten Doeschate said. "I think the biggest limitation to what his ceiling could be is going to be his body. He is not the first allrounder we've seen in this country whom that applies to; to be perfectly honest, Hardik [Pandya]'s in the same sort of character of player where we don't doubt their skills at all but for their bodies to hold up to Test cricket is a different matter.

"Nitish, I think he showed everyone in Australia how good he is as a batter; I think the challenge for him is going to be to make sure that he gets game time in between away series. In a series like this, when you look at the combination, it's more important to look ahead and see how we can fit him in to make sure that he does get game time and time to develop his bowling. We really like him, we think he's a quality allrounder."

As true as that might be, India have three spin-bowling allrounders in their squad against West Indies, and two of them - Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar - played in Ahmedabad and batted ahead of Reddy, with Jadeja scoring an unbeaten century to extend his 2025 purple patch.

"The sort of lucky thing for us is Washy and Jaddu and even Axar [Patel] are pretty much the same sort of players," ten Doeschate said when asked whether batting behind Jadeja and Washington could potentially hold back Reddy's development. "We feel they can bat anywhere from five all the way through to eight, and on the most recent evidence of Washy getting important runs in the UK, [and] obviously Jaddu's form in the last six months has been immense, and unfortunately that means when Nitish does come back into the team right after his injury, he fits in right at the back of that list, and hence the reason why he batted at eight.

"The only drawback, or the only sort of downer from last week in that first Test was the fact that Nitish didn't get to compete in any of the departments, but I think it's also a strong message to the guys who are fighting for that spot that you need to be versatile, you need to be able to bat anywhere from five all the way through to eight, and we feel that's a good way to develop players, that they can perform in different scenarios and different positions.

"If we're all disappointed that they're not batting six or seven that means Indian cricket's in a good space, and long may that continue.

B Sai Sudharsan was lbw for 7 in India's only innings in Ahmedabad • Associated Press

On Sai Sudharsan: 'We know he's good enough'

Another player who had a quiet game in Ahmedabad was B Sai Sudharsan . Unlike Reddy, he got the chance to show what he could do, batting at No. 3, but he was the only member of the top six to be dismissed for a single-digit score. On 7, he was lbw attempting an ambitious pull off the offspinner Roston Chase when the ball may not have been short enough for the shot.

It continued a frustrating start to Sai Sudharsan's Test career. In England, he showed why India rate him highly enough to have given him a debut as a No. 3 despite coming to Test cricket with a sub-40 first-class average: he played the ball late, showed excellent judgment outside off stump, and looked unhurried and in control at most times. But he also fell in unusual ways multiple times after getting a start, including more than once to balls angling down the leg side. Now, after that low score at Ahmedabad, Sai Sudharsan averages 21.00 with just one half-century in seven innings.

"I think he is under no illusion and he can't hide away from the fact that you do fight for a spot in this environment, where you saw Karun Nair get four Test matches in England [before getting dropped for the West Indies series]. There are a lot of good players fighting up the hill to whoever has possession of that spot," ten Doeschate said. "So Sai just needs to focus on believing in himself. We've obviously got a lot of belief in him to give him that No. 3 spot. He is playing pretty nicely, probably a tactical mistake the other day, which he'll be aware of - playing back to a ball so early in an innings.

"We know he's good enough; and now he has to find a way of scoring runs and showing the rest of the country and the rest of the team that he's good enough to hold that spot. But certainly no panic or no worry - particularly in a winning team you can absorb that in a series like this, where he knows he's going to get four knocks."

The rhythms of the Test calendar, ten Doeschate felt, is another challenge for players like Sai Sudharsan who are still finding their feet in the format. "It's probably a little bit early to be worried or panic-stricken. Doesn't help that you have five Test matches in the UK and then you wait six weeks to play the next Test match, and the same thing will happen now after this Test next week - we don't have another Test match for the next three and a half weeks. There's no string of fixtures to get your rhythm and to get yourself going, but again that's the nature of Test cricket in this era, and he has to find a way to do it."

Dhruv Jurel celebrated his maiden Test century in Ahmedabad • Associated Press

On Jurel: 'We were trying to squeeze him into our plans even in Australia and England'

In Ahmedabad, Dhruv Jurel - playing as wicketkeeper in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant - batted at No. 5, scored his maiden Test hundred, and left a lot of viewers theorising that he could potentially remain in the XI as a specialist batter even after Pant returns.

"I'd imagine it does [put pressure on Sai Sudharsan]," ten Doeschate said. "I think Dhruv showed last week just what a good player he is. We've known that all along, how well [he could] fit into the middle order, and in addition to that, there are other good players who are fighting for a top-three or top-four spot - obviously Shubman [Gill]'s got four nailed down.

"Sai's aware of that, and look, I don't think you pursue a career of playing cricket in India if you don't expect that sort of competition and people clawing at you, the media clawing at you, that's part and parcel of it, and we know Sai is tough enough to deal with that."

Jurel had already enjoyed an impressive debut series in Test cricket, against England last year, when ten Doeschate joined the coaching staff under new head coach Gautam Gambhir. He has since played one Test in Australia, one in England after Pant suffered his injury, and then in Ahmedabad. He has also been part of the T20I squad as back-up wicketkeeper, and has now been picked in the ODI squad that will tour Australia later this month.

"We're really happy with the way he is tracking," ten Doeschate said of Jurel. "He's someone, even in England, even a little bit in Australia, we were trying to squeeze him into the plans because we know how good he is, and obviously, with Rishabh now being injured, it's worked out quite nicely to get Dhruv some game time.