Australia look for ODI comforts after T20 disappointment, India with a Shafali hole to fill
A rejigged Indian top order without Shafali
Voll gets her chance
India explore pace optionsIndia's premier pace allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, who was rested against New Zealand at home, is absent with Renuka Singh continuing to lead the attack. This series could give India an indication about their fast-bowling composition, building up to the home World Cup later this year. India have Arundhati Reddy and Saima Thakor - both of them made their ODI debuts this year, and both of them can be handy with the bat and will be keen to utilise the pace-friendly conditions in Brisbane and Perth to maximise their potential.India also have called up the young fast bowler Titas Sadhu, who is uncapped in ODIs. After featuring in the T20Is against Bangladesh in May, Sadhu spent a few months doing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy - why, is unclear - and returned to competitive cricket at the senior women's T20 trophy in October, representing Bengal who finished runners-up.With regards to spin, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav are the likely starters.
In-form King hoping to shrug off finger injuryAfter being benched throughout the T20 World Cup, legspinner Alana King bounced back with a standout WBBL season. She finished with the most wickets in the round-robin phase, taking 20 at an average of 13.30.But King injured the pinkie finger on her right bowling hand during Perth Scorchers' final game of the season. She did take part in Australia's training session on Tuesday in an encouraging development for King, who last played for Australia during the ODI series in Bangladesh earlier this year.King could be particularly relied upon when the series concludes on December 11 at the WACA. Relishing the surface's renowned bounce, King has seemingly mastered the conditions and claimed 11 wickets at an average of just 8.37 in four WBBL matches there this season."I'm not a tall person by any means, so having that extra bit of bounce has helped me get different modes of dismissals [at the WACA]," King told ESPNcricinfo earlier this month.
Chetry as back-up keeper to GhoshGhosh has returned to the side after missing the home ODIs against New Zealand because she had to sit her board exams. Bhatia, who kept wicket against New Zealand, has been sidelined for this series due to a wrist injury, so Chetry will be the back-up wicketkeeper to Ghosh.Chetry has played four T20Is, all this year. In November, she was the second-highest run-getter in the domestic T20 Challenger Trophy with 231 runs at a strike rate of 154. She also scored 122 off 71, the only hundred in the competition. Chetry also has the experience of touring Australia, with India A side in August, though she didn't leave a mark with the bat. In three white-ball games across formats, she accumulated 34, and made 2 and 47 in the four-day game.It should be noted that Chetry has been travelling with India's white-ball squads on and off since July 2023, when she first earned her maiden call-up to the tour of Bangladesh.
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo. Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth.