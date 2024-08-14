Punjab set to sign Wasim Jaffer as head coach
He will replace former India and Mumbai fast bowler Aavishkar Salvi
Wasim Jaffer will replace former India and Mumbai fast bowler Aavishkar Salvi as head coach of Punjab. Salvi, who was at the helm when Punjab lifted their maiden Mushtaq Ali crown last season, has taken over as bowling coach of the India women's team.
Jaffer, the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history, has previously held coaching roles at Vidarbha, Uttarakhand and Odisha. Until recently, Jaffer had been batting consultant with the Bangladesh Cricket Board. That stint ended in June. He has also been part of the coaching setup at Punjab Kings in the IPL.