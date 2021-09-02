"I am feeling on top of the world, was very difficult to sit out and see my team-mates play," he said

Delhi Capitals batter Shreyas Iyer said he was "on top of the world" after recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the first half of the 2021 IPL season. Iyer had dislocated his shoulder in an ODI against England in Pune on March 23 and had to undergo surgery in the UK.

After missing the first half of the IPL in India, Iyer was also ruled out of appearing for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup. He has now joined Capitals in the UAE for the resumption of the IPL season.

"I am feeling on top of the world, to be honest," Iyer said. "This was the thing I was eagerly waiting for. It's never a bad feeling to be among the team. I came six days prior to the start of the practice sessions for the team, and I had two good games against the UAE team, so I just want to continue with the same momentum.

"The feeling was very difficult to sit out and see my team-mates play. I was sitting in front of the TV, watching each and every game and feeling as if I am on the ground and trying to replicate the scenario at my place. But, it's in the past now, I have to forget about it and continue with the same flow, the team has maintained throughout."

Capitals are currently at the top of the IPL standings with six wins and two losses in eight matches. They resume their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.