BCCI introduces match fees from IPL 2025

Players in IPL 2025 are set to receive a boost to their earnings with the BCCI introducing a match fee of INR 7.5 lakh (US$ 9000 approx.) per game. This means that in addition to the value of players' contracts, franchises will also pay them for their appearances over the course of the season. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced this move on X, formerly Twitter, and said each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crore (US$ 1 million approx.) as match fees for the season.

This sum will be separate to the franchises' auction purse. To break up the 12.6 crore: the 12 players named on the team sheet will be paid the additional incentive as match fee, which works out to INR 90 lakhs per match. Multiply that that by 14 matches (total number of matches each team plays during the league phase), and it adds up to INR 12.6 crore.

In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 28, 2024

The development, it is learned, is yet to be formally shared with the ten IPL franchises who continue to await the final retention rules ahead of the mega auction in which squads for the 2025 season will be picked. The franchises, though, were appraised of the IPL's thinking during a meeting with team owners and representatives in July to discuss the retention rules.

During these discussions, the IPL is understood to have told the franchises about the need to incentivise players financially considering the teams were getting more money than before. One of the reasons behind the IPL's proposal was to enhance the earnings of players signed at or near their base price at the auction and retained at the same price even though their stature had grown since. At the 2024 auction, the lowest base price was INR 20 lakh (US$ 24,000 approx.) for uncapped players, and INR 50 lakh (US$ 60,000 approx.) for capped players.

An example of a this would be the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar, who was first signed as an uncapped player for his base price of INR 20 lakh, and then had his salary bumped up to INR 50 lakh when he won his India cap. Patidar played 15 matches during IPL 2024, which means he would have earned an additional INR 1.125 crore for the season if match fees had then been in place.