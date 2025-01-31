Jacob Duffy added to NZ ODI squad for tri-series in Pakistan

Duffy, 30, has played ten ODIs, and taken 18 wickets at an average of 25.94 and economy of 6.25. He recently took four wickets in two ODIs, and eight in three T20Is against Sri Lanka in a home series that ended earlier in January.

The New Zealand squad departs for Pakistan on February 3 to play the tri-series followed by the Champions Trophy . Their two round-robin fixtures in the tri-series are in Lahore, against Pakistan on February 8 and South Africa on February 10. The final is in Karachi on February 14.

New Zealand then play a Champions Trophy warm-up game against Afghanistan on February 16, followed by the tournament opener against Pakistan on February 19, with both those fixtures also being in Karachi.

They then travel to Rawalpindi to play their second Group A fixture against Bangladesh on February 24, followed by a trip to Dubai for the game on March 2 against India, who are not playing any of their Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan because they did not get government clearance to travel.

New Zealand squad for tri-series and Champions Trophy