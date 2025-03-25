Kent sign seamers Kashif and Dudgeon to cover for Agar absence

Kashif Ali , the Pakistan Test seamer, and South African fast bowler Keith Dudgeon have agreed terms for short-term deals at Kent, to cover for Wes Agar's absence on domestic duty in Australia.

Both Dudgeon and Ali will arrive in time for the start of the 2025 Rothesay County Championship, with Kent's first game coming at Northampton from April 4, and will stay with the club until the conclusion of their match away to Derbyshire on May 23-26.

The deals have been struck to allow Agar to manage his workloads following South Australia's qualification for this week's Sheffield Shield final against Queensland in Adelaide. He is now due to begin his third season at Kent when the Vitality Blast commences at the end of May, and will be available for first-class cricket until the end of July.

Dudgeon, who has yet to play international cricket, has taken 224 first-class wickets in his career to date, at an average of 25.79. Ali, meanwhile, played his first Test against West Indies in Multan in January, in which he dismissed Mikyle Louis in his first over, and has claimed a total of 110 first-class wickets at 28.01.

"We're delighted to welcome Keith and Kashif to Canterbury for the start of the season," Simon Cook, Kent's director of cricket, said. "They are both good bowlers, and both will, we feel, complement our existing bowling unit well during their time here. We acted quickly to identify and secure their signatures as soon as it became clear that Wes Agar would only be available for June and July.

"Keith is a proven wicket-taker in South African domestic cricket and has the ability to make a difference. Kashif is a slightly more patient operator and will give us the ability to limit opposition runs and build pressure that hopefully our other bowlers can capitalise on.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Wes back to Canterbury, albeit slightly later than anticipated. He is a big part of our dressing room and has already proven his ability with both the red and white ball."

On joining Kent, Dudgeon said: "I'm extremely excited to be joining Kent and help the side win matches. It's a county with such a rich history I'm looking to make a big impression.

"Playing county cricket is such a big deal for South Africans and I'm looking to take this opportunity with both hands. I'd like to thank the Club for showing faith in me and to the supporters; you will get every inch out of me every day."

Ali added: "I'd like to thank Kent for putting faith in me and giving me the opportunity to play county cricket.