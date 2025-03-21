Rain forecast in Kolkata for IPL 2025 season opener, affects training on match eve

Rain could affect Saturday's IPL 2025 season opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata.

A bulletin from the Indian Met Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for the region. "Light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely" is also expected till Saturday.

Kolkata has been affected by short spells of rain in the lead up to the season opener with rain cutting short both team's training on on Friday.* Earlier in the week one KKR inter-squad practice match was washed out after only one innings. Light rain had hit the city on Wednesday and Thursday too, although both teams completed their practice sessions then.

The concern is largely around March 22, the day of the season opener, with the met department saying Friday (match eve) and Saturday could witness the maximum amount of rain.

The KKR vs RCB fixture is scheduled for a 7pm toss and a 7.30pm start. The league stage of the IPL allows for an extra hour of time extension, which means a five-over-a-game side must end by midnight. In case of a no result, both teams will share one point each. After the game at Eden Gardens, KKR travel away to face Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 26 while RCB fly to face Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on March 28.

There is also an opening ceremony planned before the toss.