Kurtis Patterson joins Surrey on short-term County Championship deal

Surrey have signed Australia top-order batter Kurtis Patterson for a three-game spell in the County Championship.

Patterson, who won two Test caps for Australia in 2019, comes in off the back of a successful Sheffield Shield season in which he scored 743 runs for New South Wales at an average of 57.15. He will be available for Surrey's game against Warwickshire next week, as well as home fixtures against Yorkshire and Essex.

"I'm looking forward to joining Surrey," Patterson said. "I've always wanted to play county cricket, so I jumped at the chance to represent Surrey when the opportunity presented itself.

"I've heard great things about the environment at Surrey and can't wait to play in front of the fans at the Kia Oval."

Surrey are expected to lose Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson when England announce their squad to face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test starting on May 22. The trio would miss all three of Surrey's fixtures in May as part of preparations for the first Test of the summer.