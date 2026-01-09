Mahboob Khan, Wahidullah Zadran in Afghanistan's Under-19 World Cup squad
They have been grouped with South Africa, Tanzania, and West Indies at the Under-19 World Cup
Mahboob Khan, who turned 19 on New Year's day, will lead Afghanistan in the 50-over Under-19 World Cup due to begin on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. He already has significant leadership experience at youth ODI level, having captained his country at the 2024 and 2025 Asia Cup tournaments and has been placed in charge of a squad that brims with spin-bowling talent.
Wahidullah Zadran is the most notable name in the bowling attack. The 18-year-old offspinner's promise is highlighted by the fact he has already played senior-level cricket at last year's ILT20 tournament for Gulf Giants. He had also put his name up for the IPL auction in December - making him one of the youngest players on the list - but went unsold. Wahidullah will be supported by left-arm spinner Zaitullah Shaheen and legspinner Hafeez Zadran.
Khalid Ahmadzai, who has a first-class century to his name, and Uzairullah Niazai are among the brightest batting prospects in the team. Fast bowler Nooristani Omarzai is one to watch out for as well.
Afghanistan had secured their spot in the Under-19 World Cup by clinching the Asia Qualifier last year, during which they enjoyed an unbeaten run. They are slotted in Group D alongside South Africa, Tanzania, and West Indies.
Afghanistan squad
Mahboob Khan (capt), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Hafeez Zadran
Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, Izat Noor
Afghanistan's group stage U-19 World Cup matches
January 16: vs South Africa, Windhoek
January 18: vs West Indies, Windhoek
January 21: vs Tanzania, Windhoek
