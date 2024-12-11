Marc Broom named as Middlesex's first full-time women's head coach

Marc Broom has been appointed as Middlesex's first full-time Women's Head Coach.

Broom takes on the role having most recently worked as Assistant Head Coach for Sunrisers from 2022 to 2024, which ended with Sunrisers lifting the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in the final year of the Elite Women's regionalised structure.

Having represented Middlesex age-groups from Under-11 to Under-19, and as a second XI player for two seasons, Broom began his coaching career at Eastcote Cricket Club over two decades ago, where he remained actively involved over many years, in numerous coaching roles and as Director of Cricket between 2018 and 2022.

He has previously coached the Hillingdon borough squad, was Lead Coach of Middlesex's U12s County Age Group, was Middlesex's South regional pathway lead, and was the fielding and wicket-keeping lead for the Middlesex Academy - working with the Club's Elite Player Group.

He began working with the Men's professional squad in 2020 alongside Nic Pothas and then under Richard Johnson and Rory Coutts as the Club's fielding and wicket-keeping Coach, before joining Sunrisers in 2022 as Assistant Head Coach.

He has also worked with London Spirit Women as Assistant Coach and Fielding/Wicket-keeping lead, including during their successful Women's Hundred campaign in 2024.

"I am genuinely honoured, privileged and excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the new phase of Middlesex Women's cricket as Head Coach," Broom said.

"It's a fantastic time to be involved in Women's cricket and the game is developing so quickly in all areas, and to have the responsibility of supporting the talented group of players through what is going to be a challenging but ultimately rewarding journey is one I'm going to relish!

"The last three years with the Sunrisers have been unbelievable, and I've learned so much from both the coaching staff and players, especially Andy Tennant whose knowledge and experience as Head Coach have highlighted the processes needed to achieve the success possible.

"I can't wait to get going and seeing where this team can go and what they can achieve".

Alan Coleman, Middlesex's Director of Cricket, added: "We are absolutely delighted that Mark has accepted our offer to become our new Women's Head Coach. He stood out from an extremely high-quality list of candidates who applied for the role, and we are delighted to be working with him moving forwards.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the Women's game, and whilst Middlesex begin the journey as a Tier Two side, we are already taking the first steps to securing Tier One status at the earliest opportunity, and Marc's appointment is a significant step towards us getting there.

"The experience Marc gained with Sunrisers, with whom he has been on the same journey that Middlesex Women are now embarking on, will prove invaluable to us, as we look to professionalise the Women's set-up here at Middlesex.