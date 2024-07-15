Crane makes Glamorgan loan move permanent with three-year deal

Mason Crane , the legspinner who played a single Test for England, has signed a three-year contract with Glamorgan. He is a product of the Hampshire youth system and has spent his entire professional career under contract with them, but has enjoyed a successful spell in Cardiff this season after moving on a season-long loan.

Crane, 27, is Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker in both the County Championship (24 at 42.87) and the T20 Blast (17 at 16.94) this season, and said he has "loved every minute" of his time at the club. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to make this move permanent," Crane said. "I'm very excited for the next chapter and the years to come."

Grant Bradburn, Glamorgan's head coach, said Crane had been "an outstanding addition" this season and that his success has been "testament to the culture our players have welcomed him into." Bradburn said: "We feel very fortunate to have the quality of Mason here at the club and we look forward to building more success with him as part of our Glamorgan family."

Crane made his professional debut for Hampshire as a teenager, making Kumar Sangakkara his first victim. He quickly rose to prominence, playing two T20Is for England against South Africa in 2017, and found himself in the Test squad for an Ashes tour later that year as the second spinner behind Moeen Ali.

He was handed an unexpected debut at the age of 20 at the SCG and took a single wicket for the cost of 193 runs. Since then, he has struggled for regular opportunities due to injury and loss of form - particularly in first-class cricket - though he remained an important part of the sides that won the Royal London Cup (2018) and T20 Blast (2022).