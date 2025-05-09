WBBL: Matthew Mott takes over as Sydney Sixers head coach

Matthew Mott will replace Charlotte Edwards as Sydney Sixers ' head coach in the WBBL this summer, while continuing as assistant coach to Greg Shipperd for the men's team in the BBL. The move will mark Mott's return to the women's game, three-and-a-half years after he stepped down as Australia coach following a long and successful tenure.

Edwards stepped down from her role at Sixers last month to take up her new position as England women's head coach . Sixers announced on Friday that Mott had signed a two-year contract as her replacement, with general manager Rachael Haynes citing his ability to "build a strong, winning culture" and bring a "world-class approach" to the set-up.

Mott, 51, is currently in India working as an assistant coach at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). He has become increasingly involved in the franchise circuit since he was removed as England men's white-ball head coach following last year's T20 World Cup, and will coach Seattle Orcas - who are part-owned by DC co-owners GMR Group - in Major League Cricket this summer.

Australia's women were hugely successful during Mott's time as their head coach, winning T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020 and the 50-over World Cup in 2022. He led England's men to the T20 World Cup final in 2022, but lost his job after disappointing results in the subsequent 18 months.

Mott has a long association with Cricket New South Wales, coaching their men's team from 2007 to 2011, and said, "I'm absolutely delighted to be working with the Sixers women's team. I've had a strong connection with the club over many years, so when the opportunity came up, it was one I was really keen to take on."

Sixers have not won the WBBL since the 2017-18 season, and finished sixth last season. "Having coached a number of players in the current squad, I'm looking forward to reconnecting with them - as well as working with some of the younger talent - as we push to secure another WBBL title," Mott said.