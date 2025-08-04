Somerset bid to go one better as One-Day Cup returns

The Metro Bank One-Day Cup returns this week, with Glamorgan defending the title they won at Trent Bridge in 2025. Here are the runners and riders in Group B:

Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Alex Lees

2024 Position: Fifth (Group A)

2024 Most Runs: Colin Ackermann (316)

2024 Most Wickets: Paul Coughlin (12)

Why they can win the competition: Durham are coming off the back of an excellent Vitality Blast campaign, which saw them finish second in the North Group. They were 50-over finalists in 2021 and will be desperate to win their first white-ball title since 2014 when they won a previous incarnation of this competition. Their squad is well balanced and hasn't been ravaged by the Hundred.

Player to watch: Ollie Robinson, the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, hasn't played in this competition since 2022 due to Hundred commitments. That season, he won the title as a Kent player. He scored a career-best 206 not out during that particular campaign. This season, he's available to his county and is likely to be a linchpin of their top order.

Young gun: Wicketkeeper-batter Haydon Mustard, 19, is set for his first first-team exposure of 2025 in this competition. An ever-present last year in the lower middle order, the former England U19 posted a top-score of 35. He even hit a six in a match against Lancashire at Sedbergh which was caught in the crowd by his dad, Phil.

Final thought: South African overseas quick Codi Yusuf is available for this competition. He represented the county in the Rothesay County Championship during the first half of the summer before heading off to Zimbabwe in late June and early July to make his Test debut for the Proteas, taking the new ball and claiming 10 wickets in a 2-0 series victory. He returned to the Riverside on a deal until the end of the season and will add significant firepower to Durham's bowling attack.

Previewed by Fred Atkins - ECB Reporters Network supported by Rothesay

Captain: Grant Stewart and Harry Finch

2024 Position: Seventh (Group A)

2024 Most Runs: Jack Leaning (262)

2024 Most Wickets: Matt Parkinson (12)

Why they can win the competition: Only three first-teamers are playing in The Hundred and the white-ball squad looks significantly stronger than the red. Kent won this competition as recently as 2022 and six of the team that surprised a full-strength Lancashire in that final are still with the club, although whether the Warwickshire-bound Nathan Gilchrist will be selected is uncertain.

Player to watch: Harry Finch keeps on reinventing himself. A player who openly admits he wasted the first part of his career with Sussex, he got a second chance at Kent, taught himself to keep wicket and this year has starred at both number three and as an opener in the Vitality Blast. Asked what he'd try his hand at next, he replied: "football".

Young gun: Orpington-born, batting all-rounder Ekansh Singh has broken into the Rothesay County Championship side this season and recently starred for the England Men U19s, making a century in the second Youth Test at Chelmsford. The 19-year-old also went to school in Tonbridge, a town that's nurtured talent including Colin Blythe, Colin Cowdrey and Ed Smith.

Final thought: Politics derailed Kent's 2024 campaign - Ben Compton was sidelined, reportedly due to his contract situation, and Kent sorely missed his ability to pace an innings, as a bowler-heavy line-up threw away a chance of qualification. This time round the business has been done early, with Compton and Joey Evison, player-of-the-match in the 2022 final, both signing new deals while leg-spinning all-rounder Mohammed Rizvi has been signed after impressing with the 2nd XI.

Josh Bohannon whips off his pads through square leg • MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Marcus Harris

2024 Position: Ninth (Group A)

2024 Most Runs: Josh Bohannon (274)

2024 Most Wickets: Charlie Barnard (8)

Why they can win the competition: As mixed as their performances have been in the Rothesay County Championship this summer, Lancashire were excellent in the Vitality Blast, finishing top of the North Group and qualifying for the quarter-finals. If they can transfer that momentum into 50-over cricket, they will have a chance. But their senior players have to be better in this competition than they were last year.

Player to watch: Josh Bohannon is Lancashire's linchpin batter in this format and has been their leading run-scorer in the past two campaigns, scoring a century in each of them. Former England Lions captain Bohannon is likely to bat at number three with the aim of batting through the innings and cashing in at the end.

Young gun: Left-arm spinner Charlie Barnard led the way for the Red Rose in last season's competition with eight wickets and impressed hugely on their pre-season tour of India. A wily spinner, an old head on young shoulders type, the 20-year-old took four wickets in three Vitality Blast matches in late May and early June and should be front and centre over the next month.

Final thought: Lancashire, bottom of the pile last year, have not won a major List A title in more than a quarter of a century but came close in this competition in 2022 when they were beaten by Kent in a Trent Bridge final. Australian overseas batter Marcus Harris will captain the Red Rose, with Keaton Jennings and Sir James Anderson both having been selected in The Hundred. They have also signed emerging batting all-rounder Arav Shetty until the end of the season.

Previewed by Ben Kosky

Captain: Ben Geddes

2024 Position: Sixth (Group A)

2024 Most Runs: Joe Cracknell (306)

2024 Most Wickets: Luke Hollman (12)

Why they can win the competition: One cause for optimism should certainly be the depth of Middlesex's pace attack. Ireland left-armer Josh Little will bring plenty of international white-ball experience to the table, supported by a clutch of exciting young talents such as Noah Cornwell, Naavya Sharma, Sebastian Morgan and Jamie Feldman - all under 21 and hungry to impress.

Player to watch: Ben Geddes . The 24-year-old has performed well in both four-day and T20 formats since his winter move across the Thames from Surrey, can bat anywhere from one to seven and has earned his captaincy opportunity. With many top-order regulars involved in The Hundred, the 50-over tournament should provide further opportunities for Geddes to shine.

Young gun: Naavya Sharma. The pacy 19-year-old was leading wicket-taker for England Under-19s in their Test series against Sri Lanka last summer and Middlesex were unafraid to pitch him in at the deep end for their County Championship campaign this year. Sharma bowled consistently, repaying the club's faith by claiming six wickets in their innings victory over previously undefeated Leicestershire.

Final thought: Middlesex are notoriously slow out of the blocks in this tournament, having failed to win their opening fixture since 2019 - a year that also brought the county's most recent appearance in the knockout stages.

Despite losing spinner Zafar Gohar to injury, Middlesex's bowling options look strong. The question may be whether they can put match-winning totals on the board - the likes of Sam Robson, Ben Geddes and Joe Cracknell may need to go big more often than not.

Prithvi Shaw was Northamptonshire's top run-scorer in 2024 • MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Previewed by Jeremy Blackmore

Captain: Lewis McManus

2024 Position: Eighth (Group A)

2024 Most Runs: Prithvi Shaw (343)

2024 Most Wickets: Justin Broad (13)

Why they can win the competition: Despite losing more players to The Hundred than ever before, Northamptonshire boast a strong squad who mounted an impressive challenge in the Vitality Blast. They are boosted by Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been in devastating form in the Rothesay County Championship and Tim Robinson, fresh from New Zealand's recent white-ball tour of Zimbabwe.

Player to watch: Last season's leading wicket-taker, allrounder Last season's leading wicket-taker, allrounder Justin Broad is firing with bat and ball, with back-to-back scores of 150 plus in the Championship during July.

Young gun: After impressing in the Second XI and Academy, 17-year-old spinner Nirvan Ramesh recently signed a two-month rookie contract and was named in the squad for the recent Championship game against Derbyshire to give him more experience. Highly rated by the coaching staff he looks set to feature during the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Final thought: Northamptonshire need to channel the white-ball form that saw them open their T20 campaign with six straight wins. Even without key bowlers in Ben Sanderson and George Scrimshaw, Northamptonshire can call on a battery of seamers led by Broad and the experienced Luke Procter. The Steelbacks will also hope Kiwi international Robinson can help plug the run-scoring gap left by the prolific Saif Zaib on Hundred duty.

Previewed by Richard Latham

Captain: To be named

2024 Position: Finalists

2024 Most Runs: Andy Umeed (492)

2024 Most Wickets: Jack Leach (15)

Why they can win the competition: The loss of eight players to The Hundred is less than last season when Somerset still finished runners-up in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, winning six of their eight group games and a semi-final against Leicestershire before losing a rain-affected final against Glamorgan. That was the third trophy to narrowly elude the team last summer and the bitter memory will strengthen resolve to go one better.

Player to watch: Andy Umeed has flourished in the 50-over competition over the past two seasons, hitting three centuries in 2023 and another against Kent last year on his way topping Somerset's One-Day Cup batting averages. Overlooked in other competitions this season, the 29-year-old Scot will be keen to reproduce the exciting form that launched his career with the club.

Young gun: At the tender age of 17, Thomas Rew already boasts the fastest century for England Under-19s, made against India this summer, and looks set to follow elder brother James into the Somerset team on a regular basis, having made his debut in this season's Vitality Blast. Long rated the club's brightest prospect, the One Day Cup looks sure to showcase his special talent.

Final thought: Even without the players on duty in The Hundred, Somerset have enough experience blended with exciting young talent to deservedly rank among the favourites for the One-Day Cup. Support for 50-over cricket remains strong at the Cooper Associates County Ground and the team are guaranteed fervent backing while looking to capitalise to the bat-friendly pitches at their home venue.

Previewed by Bruce Talbot

Captain: John Simpson

2024 Position: Ninth (Group B)

2024 Most Runs: Tom Haines (326)

2024 Most Wickets: Henry Crocombe (10)

Why they can win the competition: Sussex regard the Metro Bank One-Day Cup primarily as a development competition and the focus will again be on giving youngsters opportunities. Many will be better for the experience they had in 2024, even though they only won one game, and if they can make a good start they could make the knockout stages, as they did in 2022 with a similarly inexperienced team.

Player to watch: Henry Crocombe was one of the stars of Sussex's Vitality Blast campaign with 15 wickets in his nine games and he was their leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup last season. With his strong action, the 23-year-old is capable of bowling with serious heat and will relish his likely role as leader of the seam attack.

Young gun: George Thomas has had few opportunities since his winter move from Somerset, but the opening batter offered glimpses of his potential when he broke into the Vitality Blast team. He made his maiden hundred in this competition last year for his former county and a run of games will offer the 21-year-old an opportunity he should relish.

Final thought: Batting coach Grant Flower will be in charge for this competition, and it will be interesting to see his approach. Sussex only won one game last year, but they lost twice by one wicket and were competitive in most. John Simpson, who missed three games last year, will be captain for the tournament which is a welcome development. So is the return to Arundel which stages its first one-day game since 2013 against Kent as part of a four-day festival of cricket.

Ed Barnard was a prolific performer for Warwickshire last year • Getty Images

Previewed by Brian Halford

Captain: Ed Barnard

2024 Position: Semi-finals

2024 Most Runs: Ed Barnard (433)

2024 Most Wickets: Ed Barnard (19)

Why they can win the competition: Semi-finalists last season, Warwickshire have some talented young players who drive the team in this competition. A year on from the under-performance in the last four against Glamorgan at Cardiff, those emerging players are more experienced and better-equipped to handle the bigger, make-or-break games.

Player to watch: Kai Smith. The wicketkeeper batter is pushing hard to become a regular in all formats. Solid behind the stumps, he bats with a freedom and power which can transform games. His unbeaten 130 from 104 balls against Worcestershire at Edgbaston in this competition last season was a scintillating exhibition of how to turn pressure back on the opposition.

Young gun: Hamza Shaikh. Although only just turned 19, top-order batter Shaikh has some first-team cricket under his belt now in both first-class and 50-over formats. His 84 and 112 as captain of England Men U19s against India at Beckenham last month suggests he is ready to take the next step and deliver match-shaping innings for his county.

Final thought: Ian Westwood's first season as head coach at Edgbaston has contained some promising signs - Warwickshire have delivered some eye-catching Rothesay County Championship wins and qualification for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals. To lift the Metro Bank One-Day Cup would assure supporters that their side is settling again after the long period of transition since winning the 2021 County Championship - and also underline Ed Barnard's credentials to be the next club captain.

Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Dom Bess

2024 Position: Sixth (Group B)

2024 Most Runs: Will Luxton (247)

2024 Most Wickets: George Hill (17)

Why they can win the competition: Added to Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid and Joe Root, Yorkshire have - as things stand - only got two other players away at the Hundred. They are Jafer Chohan and Jordan Thompson. They are determined to put right a failed Vitality Blast campaign which saw them win only five games and finish second bottom in the North Group.

Player to watch: George Hill, aged 24, is having a great summer, especially with his seamers. He has topped the 40-wicket mark in the Rothesay County Championship and has gained England Lions recognition. In the last few years in 50-over cricket, Hill has posted a score of 130 in the middle order and has returned a haul of 6-30 with the ball.

Young gun: David Lloyd lives close to top-order batter Will Bennison's club, Sheriff Hutton Bridge, and has watched lots of the 18-year-old. Bumble even announced Bennison's maiden rookie professional contract on Yorkshire's social media accounts last month, saying: "He's the real deal". Bennison loves to score runs in big chases. Expect to see him later in the competition, as Yorkshire start off with experience.