KG - have mic, will have a laugh

Kagiso Rabada is still only 30, one of the best in the world at what he does, but might just be getting himself prepped for life after cricket.

Supersport mic in hand, Rabada waylaid team-mates Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder when they looked like they were on their way to training and, as is often the case with team-mates, got them to play along as he tried his funny lines.

"He looks like a bit of a gangster with his bucket hat on," Rabada told Jansen, before turning his attention to the tall man's shorts. "Why're you wearing shorts when it's so cold?" Jansen said something about having thought those were longer but, as Rabada concluded, "These are the problems of being tall. Your long pants turn out to be pretty much knee height."

On to Mulder and some of us are not the only ones wondering if he's still going on with the bat against Zimbabwe, who are, of course, facing one-way traffic against New Zealand now.

"Wiaan, are you still batting in your head?"

"No, no, I declared a long time ago."

"He retired on 367 - good choice!"