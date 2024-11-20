Dion Nash elected to New Zealand Cricket board

New Zealand Cricket has elected former allrounder and national selector Dion Nash to its board.

Nash fills the vacancy left by Martin Snedden , who had to step down by rotation following a lengthy service to the game as a player, chief executive, board member, chair of the board and ICC director.

"It's good to have someone with Dion's cricket and business experience coming onto the board at a time when Martin is stepping down," NZC chair Diana Pukepatu-Lyndon said. "Dion has a strong interest in not just the playing of the game but [also] the business of the game, and that should help stand us in good stead."

Nash played 32 Tests and 81 ODIs from 1992 to 2002, and was part of New Zealand's title-winning squad in the 2000 ICC KnockOut, which was later rebranded as the Champions Trophy. In just his fifth Test, he scored a half-century and grabbed ten wickets at Lord's.