Not again! Saim Ayub adds to Pakistan's first slip woes

David Warner was given a life from a simple chance, although it wasn't as costly as it could have been

Pakistan not taking all their chances in a Test series doesn't come as a surprise, but even by their historical standards, the bedlam at first slip through this series has been a low water mark. Abdullah Shafique put down three across the first two Tests in that position, two of them about as easy as slip catching gets.

Ever since, Pakistan moved the cordon around, with Agha Salman taking a superb catch the same evening Shafique was shunted out in Melbourne. The following morning, Babar Azam was at first slip and pouched an equally sharp chance. However, on the second morning of the final Test in Sydney, debutant Saim Ayub found himself filling in at first slip for just one over when David Warner nicked another dolly straight to him. It was perhaps inevitable he would put it down, and he duly did. Here's a rundown of Pakistan's worst misses.

First Test, Perth

15.1 Aamer Jamal to Khawaja, FOUR, dropped! Short outside off, goes for the pull, gets a big top edge which loops over the cordon and Shafique, running back from first, never settles under it. Not a simple chance, but had time to get there

Second Test, Melbourne

2.6 Shaheen Shah Afridi to Warner, no run, Edged and dropped! Can you believe it? What have you done Abdullah Shafique! It was a regulation catch at first slip and once again Pakistan not taking their chances! That was an extraordinary delivery on a length and moved away just enough to scratch his outside edge, was a touch low and just burst out of his hands. They give Warner a big reprieve!

15.1 No, no, no! Scurries in and hammers it on a length, gets it to zip away outside off and it's that man again Abdullah Shafique who drops another soda in the slip cordon. This is unbelievable! Marsh gets a huge reprieve. Will he make the bowlers suffer?

Third Test, Sydney

13.2 Aamer Jamal to Warner, no run. Edged and dropped! Can you believe it? Saim Ayub, the culprit. Just burst out of his hands! That was a regulation catch! Lovely delivery a back of a length and it's whooshing away in the corridor, a tentative poke at it and Pakistan nearly got their first breakthrough. This is poor from the young man.

***

For once, however, Warner didn't pile on the runs and punish Pakistan too severely after his reprieve. Ten overs and 14 runs later, he would nick off to first slip again. This time, Babar was back in that position.