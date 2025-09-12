Pakistan restricted to 160 despite Haris fifty

Innings Pakistan 160 for 7 (Haris 66, Farhan 29, Kaleem 3-31, Faisal 3-34) vs Oman

By no means the perfect innings for Pakistan , but 160 should be enough on this Dubai wicket. A fiery return to form for Mohammad Haris , who scored 66 off 43 deliveries, was the primary contribution that helped Pakistan to that figure.

Either side of him, Pakistan struggled. They managed just two boundaries in the first five overs, which produced just 31 runs, with Saim Ayub falling for a golden duck. Sahibzada Farhan, put down early, scratched through his innings for 29 off 29, and it was left to Haris, promoted up the order, to inject impetus into the innings.

Sixteen came off the final powerplay over, and that was the start of the onslaught. Until then, Haris had 16 off 18. His next 25 balls would produce 50 as Pakistan raced up close to eight runs per over, but once again, Oman pegged them back. Aamir Kaleem, the left-arm spinner, was the pick of the bunch as he had Haris drag on, before Salman Agha lapped a full toss off his first delivery to deep midwicket.