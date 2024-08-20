Shanto says Bangladesh unfazed by off-field turbulence: 'We can do special things here'

Bangladesh captain expects Shakib, whose political future is up in the air, to be fully professional during the series

Bangladesh have just been through some political turmoil, which has saw their prime minister resign, and a caretaker government take charge of the country. The unrest has even cast a doubt on them hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in October.

Bangladesh's national side will be in action for the first time since those turbulences, as the men's team is on a tour of Pakistan, their first fixture in two months. The two Tests form part of the World Test Championship, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto couldn't afford to dwell too much on the incidents back home, even as one of the consequences of the government getting toppled was his team-mate Shakib Al Hasan 's stint as member of parliament coming to an end.

But Shakib hasn't spoken publicly about it yet, instead focusing more on his cricket. Shanto, too, expects Shakib to remain himself - as professional as possible.

"Shakib bhai is in a good shape - in practice and preparation. He has the desire to do well," Shanto said on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. "He has showed his commitment in every practice session. He is a professional cricketer. We all treat him as a cricketer. He [has] played this game for so long that he knows his role; he knows how to prepare himself. I am not thinking about his political career. I hope that he will do something special in this series."

Given his all-round role, Shakib remains key for Bangladesh, although the visitors also have with them Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who is a respectable batter in the lower order. Mehidy is likely to be included in the XI too to prevent Bangladesh from having a long tail. Batting him at No. 8 might allow Bangladesh to play three fast bowlers and two spinners, including both Shakib and Mehidy. Shanto hinted that one of those quicks could be Nahid Rana , considered Bangladesh's fastest bowler with speeds up to 150kph.

"There's a chance of him playing. He is in good shape," Shanto said. "We will have our normal combination, it seems. Pacers will have an extra advantage on this wicket, so we will look at that when thinking about our XI. [Shadman Islam] is batting very well. He is preparing well. He made runs [recently against Pakistan A] in Australia."

"It is true that we haven't been batting well in the last few months", Shanto on himself and Litton Das' form • AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh are in dire need of a batting revival. The understanding that Rawalpindi could be a favourable pitch for batters is giving them encouragement. Shanto said that they have done enough preparation to get better, which also includes his own form, as both Shanto and Litton Das have been in the headlines after playing poorly in the T20 World Cup a few months back.

"We are not looking to do anything extra, but it is true that we haven't been batting well in the last few months," he said. "We didn't go well in our last Test series [against Sri Lanka, in March-April]. Having said that, I think we are well prepared for this Test series. The players have used the opportunities to prepare properly. They believe that we can do better with the bat.

"I have always looked to develop my skills as a batter. Every practice session has been about improving in those areas where I lack. I am hopeful that it will help me in the matches [against Pakistan]."

Shanto, meanwhile, remained positive that Bangladesh have enough reason to be confident for the series opener in Rawalpindi, especially with their fast-bowling unit.