PCB springs surprise appointing Test captain Shan Masood in senior administrative role

In an unprecedented move, the PCB has appointed its current Test captain Shan Masood as its Consultant for International Cricket and Player Affairs, a role that could soon become that of Director International Cricket - a senior administrative role in most cricket boards. The PCB declined to say whether this meant Masood was leaving his position as international cricketer or Test captain, or whether he would do both jobs concurrently.

The PCB is currently actively recruiting for the position of Director International Cricket, with applications closing on November 2. ESPNcricinfo understands it is that vacancy Masood could eventually fill, while expected to perform that task on a caretaker basis in the interim.

The previous Director International Cricket was Usman Wahla, appointed in May 2023. He was suspended from the role in September this year, though there has been no official confirmation from the PCB concerning his employment status since. It has been reported that Masood, and the players, were informed of his new role at a dinner reception hosted by the Prime Minister in honour of the visiting South African side.

The PCB's official statement is shrouded in uncertainty, saying nothing about Masood's specific responsibilities, how long he will be in the job for, or how it affects his status as captain and player. The decision comes just a day after the conclusion of Pakistan 's Test series against South Africa, which Masood captained, and which the sides shared 1-1 . Masood was the joint-highest scorer for Pakistan in the series.

Masood's appointment as consultant is all but unprecedented, however, and surprising even by the standards of this PCB administration. Given the demands of what such an administrative role would ordinarily require, it can't help but raise questions about his playing future. It could also potentially raise any number of conflicts of interest, with an active cricketer looking over the affairs of players who play under him or alongside him.