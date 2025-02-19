Simmons-Salahuddin partnership could spark Bangladesh's revival

That Bangladesh are a team in transition will soon be on display during the Champions Trophy 2025. The absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, two of the team's greatest cricketers, has wiped a lot of experience away from their ODI depth. But can the coaching duo of Phil Simmons and Mohammad Salahuddin add substance to a set-up lacking big names?

As much as it sounds hard to believe that Simmons and Salahuddin can replace Shakib and Tamim in any capacity, Bangladesh have always been a team dependent on coaching. It has been the trend since their cricketing inception in the 1990s. The lack of international exposure made coaches like Gordon Greenidge, Eddie Barlow and Dav Whatmore among the biggest influencers in Bangladesh cricket. The combined experience and knowledge of Simmons and Salahuddin will be effective for this Bangladesh team in different ways.

Simmons is among the most experienced coaches in world cricket, having recently become only the fourth coach to be in charge of 400 international matches . Salahuddin's career highlights include the four BPL titles he won with the Comilla Victorians, but he is also recognised and celebrated in these parts as the country's go-to coach for technical and tactical troubleshooting.

Shakib is Salahuddin's most famous student, having known each other from their days in the BKSP sports institute where Shakib was a student and Salahuddin a coach. In 2015, Shakib famously sought Salahuddin's help with his bowling action so they did the consulting over a video call. Shakib once called up Salahuddin to the IPL in 2019 and later credited this stint with him as the reason for his blockbuster performance at the ODI World Cup that year. Tamim, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar and Jaker Ali are among those - from past and present - who have worked extensively with Salahuddin.

The BCB appointed Simmons and Salahuddin late last year with a short contract till the Champions Trophy. The team had the home Tests against South Africa, the ODI series against Afghanistan and the full tour of West Indies under Simmons. According to those who have worked closely with the team in recent training camps, both coaches have gelled well - with each other and the team.

"The first thing that caught my eye was the communication between the two coaches," Sohel Islam , a coach who worked with the Bangladesh team earlier this month, told ESPNcricinfo. "It was good to see that they have gained each other's trust. I think it is a really important factor, particularly in the Bangladesh team setup.

"Simmons doesn't speak a lot, but he notices every little detail. I think when he does speak, it leaves an impact on the players. Simmons also encourages the players to express themselves. I really liked his style.

"I have worked with Salahuddin bhai for many years. He has retained his coaching style. The players really trust him. Both Simmons and Salahuddin bhai want to make sure that the players get the most out of each practice session. They want the players to get some reward out of every little thing that they do in training."

Salahuddin has seen the emergence of Bangladesh's players with his presence in the BPL • Bangladesh Cricket Board

Talha Jubair , who worked as a bowling coach in the recent camp, felt that the duo brought in a refreshing energy to the set-up.

"I have worked with previous Bangladesh coaches, but I never felt I was welcomed into those setups," Jubair said. "This time, it felt a lot different. You had Salahuddin bhai and Phil Simmons always bouncing off ideas with him.

"Generally, I noticed a happy and comfortable dressing room. I think we have had coaches who were too dominating in the past. It can restrict players, and by chance, if a player is shy about expressing himself, he generally goes into a shell in those situations. I think what this coaching pair has done, is refreshing."

While the BPL was on, Simmons worked regularly with the captain Najmul Hossain Shanto . Shanto wasn't a regular in the Fortune Barishal XI, which allowed him time with the Bangladesh head coach in a separate setup almost daily in the latter part of the tournament. It allowed for the two to understand each other. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Shanto and Simmons have developed a solid rapport too.

Salahuddin, meanwhile, spent the BPL observing, working with, and talking to the Bangladesh players. He is appointed as the senior assistant coach, but everyone in Bangladesh knows that they can all turn to Salahuddin for help.

Bangladesh haven't performed that well under Simmons so far, but their Test win in Jamaica and the 3-0 T20I series win against West Indies was seen as a step in the right direction for a struggling side. With no Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy during the West Indies tour, they blooded in Jaker Ali, Tanzid Hasan and Nahid Rana with a clear focus on the future.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the BCB considered Salahuddin for the job after finally deciding that a Bangladeshi coach must be part of the coaching setup. They wanted someone who could communicate better with the players, and someone the players knew from their formative years. Salahuddin was the most eligible candidate.

The BCB is also familiar with both coaches. Between the Chandika Hathurusinghe stints, Simmons was in conversation with the BCB for a coaching role. In 2018, shortly after Hathurusinghe had left the job, Simmons had flown to Dhaka for an interview. The board opted for Steve Rhodes instead.

Salahuddin also worked for Bangladesh many years ago. He was the assistant coach from 2009 to 2011, when he was known to have guided youngsters like Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiqur. Salahuddin worked at a Malaysian University for a while before getting into the BPL. The four titles with Comilla also show a winning pedigree in his coaching career so far, and the reputation of working with Bangladesh's best adds to his sheen.

Can Najmul Hossain Shanto lead Bangladesh to Champions Trophy glory? • ICC/Getty Images

But for Salahuddin, this has come after some opposition. The BCB had reportedly appointed Salahuddin as the assistant coach in 2017 but changed their decision at the last minute after a board director voiced his dissent. Salahuddin had since stayed away from the BCB, often criticising the board. When Faruque was elected president in August last year, one of the first things he mentioned was the plan to appoint a Bangladeshi in the coaching setup.

The general feeling of calmness in the dressing room is a welcome change that many, including those at the BCB, have observed. Bangladesh have often operated in difficult, chaotic situations - particularly in ICC tournaments - in the recent past. It usually resulted in very little success for the team.