Raza, Curran and Ngarava out of Zimbabwe vs South Africa Tests

Zimbabwe will be without opening batter Ben Curran
and new-ball bowler Richard Ngarava
for their two Test series against South Africa which starts on June 28. Curran is recovering from a broken finger, sustained when he was hit on the hand by Kagiso Rabada during South Africa's warm-up match for the WTC final against Zimbabwe at Arundel earlier this month while Ngarava has a lower back injury from the Test against England last month.
Seamer Victor Nyauchi
, who was part of the group that traveled to England has been left out for tactical reasons on what is expected to be spinner-friendly conditions in Bulawayo while Sikandar Raza
is unavailable due to commitments at the MLC.
Curran's injury has opened the door for Prince Masvaure
to make a comeback after last playing a Test against Ireland last year. There are also recalls for top-order batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano
, who played against Ireland earlier this year, legspinner Vincent Masekesa
, who took a five-for on debut in Bangladesh, and Trevor Gwandu
, who was forced out of the England match with a groin injury. Kundai Matigimu
, a 27-year-old quick who has just four first-class caps to his name, is in line for a debut.
The rest of Zimbabwe's squad includes the experience of captain Craig Ervine
and middle-order batter Sean Williams
. Seamer Blessing Muzarabani
will lead the pace pack and there are several younger names. Allrounder Wessly Madhevere is just 24 years old with six Tests caps and could double that number this year and Brian Bennett, who, at 21, scored the fastest Test hundred by a Zimbabwean is also in the squad.
This series marks the start of a bumper period of Test cricket at home for Zimbabwe. They have already played one match against Ireland in February and will host six more Tests in 2025, for a total of 11 matches, despite not being part of the WTC. The South Africa Test series will be followed by a T20I tri-series which will also feature New Zealand, after which Zimbabwe will play two Tests against New Zealand. Afghanistan are due to tour Zimbabwe later this year.
Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams