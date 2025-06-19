Raza, Curran and Ngarava out of Zimbabwe vs South Africa Tests

This series marks the start of a bumper period of Test cricket at home for Zimbabwe. They have already played one match against Ireland in February and will host six more Tests in 2025, for a total of 11 matches, despite not being part of the WTC. The South Africa Test series will be followed by a T20I tri-series which will also feature New Zealand, after which Zimbabwe will play two Tests against New Zealand. Afghanistan are due to tour Zimbabwe later this year.