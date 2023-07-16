RCB yet to renew contracts with Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar

Franchise says "the team is still under the process of review" after failing to make the playoffs in IPL 2023

The contracts are usually up for renewal around September, ESPNcricinfo has learned, but the franchise management is deliberating changes to its coaching staff. It could not be confirmed whether RCB have informed Hesson and Bangar, both of whom did not respond to a query from ESPNcricinfo.

"Their contract with RCB is still intact," RCB said in a statement. "The team is still under the process of review. We will come back if any announcement on the changes in the team."

Under Hesson, RCB finished fourth in the league in 2020 and lost the Eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad; third in 2021 and lost the Eliminator to Kolkata Knight Riders; fourth in IPL 2022 before winning the Eliminator and then losing Qualifier 2 to Rajasthan Royals; and failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023.

RCB have made it to three IPL finals - in 2009 , 2011 and 2016 - but are yet to win an IPL title.

RCB could become the second franchise to make changes to its team management since IPL 2023, after Lucknow Super Giants replaced Andy Flower with Justin Langer as their head coach.