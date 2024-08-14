Scotland call up Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson for Australia T20Is

"After coming into the squad at CWCL2 and doing so well, it'll be great for Jasper and Charlie to have the experience of what it's like playing against the best, in front of a fairly large crowd," Doug Watson, Scotland's head coach, said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world, and I'm pretty sure that our players won't need any motivating for this series. It's a great opportunity for them to share the field with world-class players. They're wanting to put in some huge performances and compete, and really push this Australia team.