Scotland call up Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson for Australia T20Is

Scotland have called up right-arm quick Charlie Cassell and medium pacer Jasper Davidson for their first-ever bilateral men's T20I series against Australia this September in Edinburgh. The 15 players who played the men's T20 World Cup in June make up the rest of the squad, which will be captained by Richie Berrington.

Cassell made a sensational start to his international career, taking 7 for 21 - the best ODI haul on debut - against Oman in the Cricket World Cup League 2 in July. He's played two ODIs for Scotland so far and was also recently part of three matches in the One-Day Cup for Somerset.

"After coming into the squad at CWCL2 and doing so well, it'll be great for Jasper and Charlie to have the experience of what it's like playing against the best, in front of a fairly large crowd," Doug Watson, Scotland's head coach, said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world, and I'm pretty sure that our players won't need any motivating for this series. It's a great opportunity for them to share the field with world-class players. They're wanting to put in some huge performances and compete, and really push this Australia team.