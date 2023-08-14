ILT20: Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers for three seasons

"I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20," Afridi said in a statement.

"Shaheen is a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he's played for in recent times," Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody said on their new signing. "He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top-orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward."