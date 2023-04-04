Shreyas Iyer to have back surgery, out of IPL 2023 and WTC final

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Iyer, who's Kolkata Knight Riders' full-time captain at the IPL, will be travelling overseas for the surgery and is expected to be out for at least three months before he resumes training.

Iyer was then ruled out of the first half of IPL after seeking guidance from medical experts. While the Knight Riders hoped he would return for the second half of the season, it is learned he has not been able to train at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore where he is undergoing rehab under the care of BCCI's medical staff.