Shreyas Iyer to have back surgery, out of IPL 2023 and WTC final

An impinged nerve caused by a bulged disc in the lower back area on the right side has troubled Iyer ever since he returned from the Bangladesh series last December. Despite taking about six injections, Iyer continued to experience discomfort which initially ruled him out of the white-ball series at home in January against Sri Lanka as well as the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in February. Iyer then returned to play the following two Tests of the Australia series but did not come out to bat in the first innings of the final Test in Ahmedabad and was eventually ruled out of the match