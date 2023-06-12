Shubman Gill fined for criticism of TV umpire's decision

Shubman Gill has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for criticising the TV umpire's decision in the World Test Championship final against Australia. India, meanwhile, have been fined their entire match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate while Australia have been docked 80% of fees for the same reason.

Gill was on 18 in the second innings in India's chase of 444 when he edged Scott Boland low to the left of gully where Cameron Green dived to take the catch extremely close to the ground. Gill didn't walk off immediately and the on-field umpires went up to the third umpire without a soft signal as per the new protocol. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough looked at the replay from various angles before ruling it out.

Gill then took to social media and tweeted a screenshot of a zoomed front-on photo of Green taking the catch and captioned it with a couple of magnifying glass emojis and a facepalm emoji. He also went on to post a story on Instagram with emojis of clapping hands.

The ICC charged him for breaching Article 2.7 which relates to "public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match". Gill accepted the sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing.

With respect to slow over-rate, India were ruled to be five overs short of the target while Australia were found to be four overs short after taking time allowances into consideration.

India lost seven wickets on the fifth morning to crash to a 209-run defeat in their second successive WTC final. At the post-match press conference on Sunday, India captain Rohit Sharma also expressed his disappointment at the process followed to rule Gill out.