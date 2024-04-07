Mandhana among icon players in inaugural Women's Maharashtra Premier League

The four-team tournament will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje from June 24

Smriti Mandhana has been named one of the icon players for the inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL). The tournament will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje from June 24.

The MCA announced that the franchise-based T20 tournament featuring four teams will be held under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"MCA will be the first association from the BCCI to start a state league for women," the MCA said in a release.

Apart from Mandhana, the other icon players are Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire and Shraddha Pokharkar.

The tournament's opening edition will have a price money of INR 20 lakh for the winning side and INR 10 lakh for the runner-up along with other individual prizes.

The auction for teams will be held on April 27 while the auction for the players will be on May 11.