South Africa to host India and West Indies in build-up to 2023 women's T20 World Cup

All the matches will be played in East London before the teams go to the World Cup, starting eight days after the tri-series final

South Africa will host India and West Indies in East London for a triangular T20I series in January-February next year in the build-up to the women's T20 World Cup 2023, which will be held in South Africa soon after, in February.

Schedule Jan 19: South Africa vs India

Jan 21: South Africa vs West Indies

Jan 23: India vs West Indies

Jan 25: South Africa vs West Indies

Jan 28: South Africa vs India

Jan 30: India vs West Indies

Feb 2: Final

All matches at Buffalo Park, East London

The three teams will play each other twice in the round-robin stage, before the top two teams play the final on February 2, after which there will be a short gap before the World Cup kicks off on February 10. The World Cup will run till February 26, with the matches played in Cape Town, Gqeberha and Paarl.

"These two sides [India and West Indies] are up there with the most talented and entertaining nations in women's T20 cricket, having featured in two of the last four finals, with the West Indies lifting the trophy in 2016," Enoch Nkwe, CSA's director of cricket, said in a statement. "This will give the Momentum Proteas a highly competitive build-up to the ultimate prize of the T20 World Cup."

At the World Cup, South Africa have been placed in Group A alongside favourites Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. India and West Indies are in Group B with England, Ireland and Pakistan.