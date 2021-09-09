The Mzansi Super League has been converted into a domestic T20 competition that will be played among eight top-tier teams

India's scheduled tour of South Africa between December 2021 and January 2022 has been confirmed as the marquee international series in South Africa's home calendar. India are due to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is between December 26 and January 25, with Netherlands and Bangladesh also due to visit South Africa.

South Africa and India last met in a bilateral series in March 2020 in India, for three ODIs, but after the first fixture was washed out, the series had to be called off altogether because of the Covid-19 outbreak. India then confirmed a three-match T20I series with South Africa - initially for August last year and then in September-October this year. But it hasn't taken place yet, first because South Africa was experiencing its first wave of the pandemic and then because of the rescheduled IPL.

South Africa's international summer will get underway with three ODIs against Netherlands, which form part of the World Cup Super League, between November 26 and December 1. All three matches will be played in Centurion.

This will be followed by India's visit. After that South Africa are scheduled to travel to New Zealand for two Tests and three T20Is. The summer will conclude with three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh from March 18 to April 9.

In January-February, West Indies Women will also visit to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

"It is probably the most congested home summer we have ever had," CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said. "As was the case last season we have had to centralise our international fixtures to comply with Covid protocols.

"The ODI series against the Netherlands and Bangladesh form part of the Cricket World Cup Super League while the Test Series against India and Bangladesh form part of the World Test Championship which will provide greater context to our home international fixtures.

"India A will also be touring for three four-day matches against South Africa A which will provide tough competition for our domestic cricketers as they bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket."

This summer will also see South Africa launching a revamped domestic structure, which includes 15 provincial teams playing in two tiers, following the dissolution of the franchise system. The season will begin with a T20 knockout competition, which will take place from September 24 to October 22 and will include all 15 teams.

The Mzansi Super League that was played in 2018 and 2019 but was called off last year has been converted into a domestic T20 competition that will be played among eight top-tier teams. The tournament will be played from February 7 to 28. Both tiers will play a first-class and one-day competition.