Stats - England's struggles in 2025, and Jos Buttler's troubles as captain

7 - Consecutive ODI defeats for England. It is their joint-second-longest losing streak in men's ODIs, behind their 11 successive defeats in 2000 and 2001.

0.692 - Win-loss ratio as captain for Jos Buttler in ODIs (Saturday's game was his last as captain). It is the second-lowest win-loss record among 14 captains to have led England at least 20 times in this format. Alec Stewart had a win-loss ratio of 0.600 as a captain across 41 ODI matches.

England won only 18 out of 45 ODIs under Buttler. Buttler won only three out of 12 matches as captain across the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Only Duleep Mendis (0.090) and Heath Streak (0.250) have a worse win-loss ratio among captains to have led in ten-plus matches at ICC men's ODI tournaments (World Cups and Champions Trophies).

26.34 - Buttler's batting average in ODIs in Asia. Only three visiting batters with 1000-plus runs in Asia average lower than him. Buttler's average in Asia reads only 20 across 26 ODI innings since 2017, with only two fifties.

Pacers have had Buttler's wicket on 18 occasions since 2017 in Asia, and he averages 11.16 against them. Against spinners though, Buttler averages 45.57 with seven dismissals in 311 balls.

43 - Balls faced by Buttler for his 21 runs on Saturday, when he failed to hit a boundary. Only once before did he face more balls in an ODI innings without hitting a boundary - 60, against Australia, in 2015

It is also the longest innings without a boundary by an England batter since Joe Root's unbeaten 57-ball 32 against Sri Lanka in 2018 in Pallekele.

29 - Wickets lost by England during the middle overs (11-40) across the six ODIs they have played in 2025, including seven on Saturday. They lost only two wickets in the middle overs against Australia in Lahore, where they made 351 for 8. In 2025, they have been bowled out without playing 50 overs whenever they have lost four or more wickets between the 11th and 40th overs.

21.38 - Batting average of England's Nos. 5, 6 and 7 across the six ODIs they have played in 2025. Only two fifties have been scored by players batting in those positions in the six matches - 52 by Jos Buttler and 51 by Jacob Bethell, both during the series against India

5 - Consecutive fifty-plus scores for Heinrich Klaasen in ODIs. It is the joint-longest streak of fifty-plus scores by a South Africa batter in men's ODIs. Jonty Rhodes, in 2000-2001, had five successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs, while Quinton de Kock did it twice - in 2017 and 2019. Kepler Wessels also had five consecutive fifties between 1985 and 1992, but the first of the five came while representing Australia.

3 - Wickets for Marco Jansen during the powerplay against England on Saturday, the most he has taken in the first ten overs of an ODI innings. Jansen's three wickets were England's top-three batters - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith.