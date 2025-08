Switch Hit: Que Siraj, Siraj

The fifth and final Test between England and India went down to the 25th and final day of the series, with Mohammed Siraj emerging as the hero in a dramatic six-run win for the touring side. How did India pull it off? And how did England fail to seal a chase that seemed in their hands? On the pod,was joined byandto go over a dramatic final day at The Oval. Was 2-2 a fair result? Should Siraj have been Player of the Series? And how did it all compare to 2005? Enjoy.