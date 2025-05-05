Switch Hit: Summer's hotting up

The international season is fast approaching, with fresh starts for the England men's and women's teams. On Friday, the squad for the men's Test against Zimbabwe was announced, while earlier in the week, Nat Sciver-Brunt was confirmed as new women's captain. For the latest episode of Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Valkerie Baynes to discuss matters arising. On the menu: Sam Cook's potential Test debut, a return for Jordan Cox, and how Sciver-Brunt can reinvigorate England alongside new head coach, Charlotte Edwards.