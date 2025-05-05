Matches (11)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
Feature

Switch Hit: Summer's hotting up

Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Valkerie Baynes to discuss the England Test squad and Nat Sciver-Brunt's appointment as captain

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-May-2025 • 25 mins ago
Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates after scoring the quickest Test hundred by a woman, South Africa vs England, Only Women's Test, Bloemfontein, Day 1, December 15, 2024

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named England Women's captain  •  ECB/Getty Images

The international season is fast approaching, with fresh starts for the England men's and women's teams. On Friday, the squad for the men's Test against Zimbabwe was announced, while earlier in the week, Nat Sciver-Brunt was confirmed as new women's captain. For the latest episode of Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Valkerie Baynes to discuss matters arising. On the menu: Sam Cook's potential Test debut, a return for Jordan Cox, and how Sciver-Brunt can reinvigorate England alongside new head coach, Charlotte Edwards.
England WomenEnglandCounty Championship Division TwoCounty Championship Division OneZimbabwe tour of England

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback