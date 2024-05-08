Assad Vala to lead PNG in T20 World Cup, Charles Amini to be vice-captain
PNG will be playing their second T20 World Cup, after a winless campaign in 2021
Batter Assad Vala will lead Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. This is the second time Vala will be their captain at the competition after also leading them in 2021. Vala will have allrounder Charles Amini as his vice-captain.
Ten of the 15 players chosen for the 2024 event were also part of the squad in 2021, with Jack Gardner, who was a reserve three years ago, now picked in the squad proper. Those who missed out were Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana and Damien Ravu, in whose place came in Gardner, Alei Nao, Hila Vare, John Kariko and Sema Kamea.
In 2021, PNG had lost to Oman, Scotland and Bangladesh in the first round of the tournament, and failed to make it to the Super 12s.
"The energy has been great within the team," Vala said. "For some of the boys who went to the last T20 World Cup, it's a different feeling now with a lot of the training, because the last time was during Covid and the preparation wasn't as good as what we're going through now. I am looking forward to this event because I know we are going to do well."
PNG qualified for this year's T20 World Cup by topping the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in 2023, where they won all six of their matches against Japan, Vanuatu and Philippines. They enter the T20 World Cup on the back of a 2-0 series win against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, which came immediately after they won a T20I tri-series also featuring Nepal and Hong Kong.
PNG start their World Cup campaign against co-hosts West Indies in Guyana on June 2. They are part of Group C, which also includes Afghanistan, New Zealand and Uganda.
PNG squad for T20 World Cup
Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini (vice-capt), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura