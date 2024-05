Assad Vala to lead PNG in T20 World Cup, Charles Amini to be vice-captain

Batter Assad Vala will lead Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. This is the second time Vala will be their captain at the competition after also leading them in 2021. Vala will have allrounder Charles Amini as his vice-captain.

Ten of the 15 players chosen for the 2024 event were also part of the squad in 2021, with Jack Gardner , who was a reserve three years ago, now picked in the squad proper. Those who missed out were Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana and Damien Ravu, in whose place came in Gardner, Alei Nao, Hila Vare, John Kariko and Sema Kamea.

"The energy has been great within the team," Vala said. "For some of the boys who went to the last T20 World Cup, it's a different feeling now with a lot of the training, because the last time was during Covid and the preparation wasn't as good as what we're going through now. I am looking forward to this event because I know we are going to do well."