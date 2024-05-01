How Samson jumped the queue and got his T20 World Cup ticket

Samson's talent was always evident, which is why he has been on the periphery of the Indian team for the last five years. Since the start of 2020, he has played 24 T20Is, more than what Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja (20 each) have played.

But he was rarely the first choice. He was either an injury replacement or part of a second-string side. So he never got an uninterrupted run; in the last three years, only once did he play in two back-to-back T20I series. That, among other things, could be a reason why he was not able to convert his talent into performance.