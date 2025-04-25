How well do Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma know Sachin Tendulkar's career?
From his debut in 1989 to his retirement in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar was something of a singular obsession for India cricket fans, with his most memorable innings burned into their minds. But what about today's cricketers, who would have been very young, or not yet born, for the majority of his career?
On the occasion of Tendulkar's 52nd birthday, on April 24, Mumbai Indians (MI) asked some of their players to identify a few of the Little Master's innings: his Test debut in 1989, the ODI knocks against Australia in Sharjah in 1998 (one of which came on his 25th birthday), and his ODI double-hundred - the first in the men's format - in 2010.
Suryakumar Yadav (born 1990) gets them all easily. While Robin Minz (born 2002) says he's watched the highlights of the Sharjah innings on YouTube, Suryakumar remembers it was always on TV. Tilak Varma (also 2002) recognises Tendulkar's debut, but the year eludes him. "I'm not even sure if my parents were married in 1989," he exclaims when told the year.
The double-hundred is an easier guess for the younger ones: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar (2001), Satyanarayana Raju (1999) and Minz. Vignesh remembers watching the innings at his uncle's house, while Varma and Suryakumar both recall being home with their parents during the momentous knock.
Mumbai Indians are currently in fourth place on the IPL 2025 points table, after winning their most recent encounter, by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad. They will return home to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next, on April 27.