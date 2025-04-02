Shivam Dube, Kane Williamson, Kumar Kartikeya get pranked on April Fool's Day
If it's April 1, it must be players getting pranked at the IPL.
Poor Kumar Kartikeya was given a hard time by his Rajasthan Royals cohorts and content creator Taran Singh, who pretended to be annoyed, claiming he had been asked to interview Kumar Sangakkara but had to settle for Kartikeya instead. Behind the scenes Kartikeya's team-mate Yudhvir Singh and Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik were directing proceedings, telling Taran to ask Kartikeya to put away the ball he was holding. Taran does that, telling Kartikeya to "keep it professional". At this point, an upset Kartikeya suggested they stop the interview if Taran was not in the mood. He removed his mike and started walking away before he was accosted by Yagnik and Yudhvir and the prank was revealed.
Shivam Dube had to deal with argument and conflict during an ad shoot, where the director and the client disagreed about how to proceed. At first, Dube tries to calm down the situation, but the two refuse to work with each other. When they tell him it was all in jest, Dube reacts angrily, refusing to laugh it off as a joke and walks away to his dressing room. Later he returns to reveal that he had counter-pranked them.
Even Kane Williamson (aka everyone's favourite human) wasn't spared. During his time in the broadcasting studio for the IPL, Abhinav Mukund and Piyush Chawla "broke the news" to him of an IPL icon retiring. Williamson looks confused when both repeatedly ask him whether he hasn't "hasn't heard the news".