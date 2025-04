Shivam Dube, Kane Williamson, Kumar Kartikeya get pranked on April Fool's Day

Poor Kumar Kartikeya was given a hard time by his Rajasthan Royals cohorts and content creator Taran Singh, who pretended to be annoyed, claiming he had been asked to interview Kumar Sangakkara but had to settle for Kartikeya instead. Behind the scenes Kartikeya's team-mate Yudhvir Singh and Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik were directing proceedings, telling Taran to ask Kartikeya to put away the ball he was holding. Taran does that, telling Kartikeya to "keep it professional". At this point, an upset Kartikeya suggested they stop the interview if Taran was not in the mood. He removed his mike and started walking away before he was accosted by Yagnik and Yudhvir and the prank was revealed.