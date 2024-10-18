Watch South Africa get emotional after beating Australia in Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

Matches (30)
Nepal in United States of America (1)
New Zealand in India (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Spring Challenge (2)
After heart-breakingly losing the 2023 T20 World Cup final at home to Australia, South Africa have got another shot at the title now that they have beaten the six-time world champions in the 2024 semi-final in Dubai.
The winning moment came with Anneke Bosch hit Megan Schutt for four in the 18th over.
The players will need some time to let the win sink in. Marizanne Kapp continued to sit in the dugout with her pads on even after the game had ended.
Back in the dressing room, they all got together for some more cheers.