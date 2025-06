Watch the Australians warm up for the WTC final

The 2025 final will be South Africa's first Test final. Their practice plans have been left in disarray to due poor weather in Arundel. No play was possible on two out of the first three days of their warm-up match against the touring Zimbabwean side . Nevertheless, South Africa's line-up got some batting practice, with Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs scoring half-centuries in a total of 313.