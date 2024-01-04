Umpires to no longer check for caught behind while reviewing stumping appeals

The TV umpire will no longer check for a caught behind when the fielding team appeals for a stumping • AFP/Getty Images

The ICC has made a change in the playing conditions, according to which the TV umpire will not check for a caught behind when a stumping appeal is referred by the on-field umpires.

The modification came into effect on December 12, 2023, and now if a team wants to review the caught behind when the keeper has also removed the bails, it will have to do so separately via the DRS.

In the series against India early last year, there were several instances when Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey would appeal for a stumping, and during the referral the TV umpire would also check for an edge without a DRS review being used. Now, stumping referrals will only display images from the side-on camera and umpires will not check for a nick.

"The change confines a stumping review to only check for stumped, therefore preventing the fielding team a free review for other modes of dismissal (i.e, caught behind) without choosing a player review," read ICC's new amendment.