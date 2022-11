Kohli becomes the highest run-scorer in men's T20 World Cups

Kohli broke the record during India's fourth group 2 game against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and he passed the milestone with an average of more than 80 and a strike rate of more than 130 in T20 World Cups. The run that took him past Jayawardene came off the 13th ball he faced on Wednesday, in the seventh over of India's innings, when he flicked Taskin Ahmed to midwicket for a single.