Wayne Madsen agrees second stint as Derbyshire captain

Wayne Madsen has been reappointed as Derbyshire's club captain and will lead the team in County Championship cricket this summer.

Madsen, 41, agreed to take on the role less than a month before the start of the season, following the decision of David Lloyd to stand down . Madsen was previously Derbyshire's captain between 2012 and 2016, overseeing promotion from Division Two of the Championship in his first season.

"Wayne has always shown great leadership qualities and he's a popular member of our dressing room, so I'm delighted he will be leading our team in 2025," Derbyshire's head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said.

"His experience is invaluable; he has won promotion once as a captain already and I'm looking forward to seeing how his ideas play out on the field.

"Wayne is a player who always leads by example, he is the one that sets the standards in training and with his professionalism, and I know he will approach the role with real pride and enthusiasm."

In a disappointing 2024 campaign, which saw Derbyshire claim the wooden spoon after finishing bottom of Division Two, Madsen was the club's leading Championship run-scorer, with 1005 at 50.25 - the seventh time in 12 seasons that he has crossed the 1000-run mark.

Overall, he has scored 14,601 first-class runs for Derbyshire, putting him ninth on the list for the club.

Madsen said: "It's a real privilege to captain Derbyshire again. I know what it means to represent this great county and its members, and I take immense pride in leading the team on the field.

"David [Lloyd] has done a fantastic job in laying the foundations for me to build on. While results didn't always go our way last season, he and Mickey, with his vast experience and knowledge, have fostered a real sense of togetherness and resilience within the squad - qualities I want to carry forward this year.