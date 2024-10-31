Healy returns for Sydney Sixers after World Cup-ending injury

Sydney Sixers have been handed a major boost with Australia captain Alyssa Healy having recovered from her T20 World Cup-ending injury to now be available for the WBBL.

Healy, who ruptured the plantar fascia in her right foot against Pakistan in Dubai, which forced her to miss the final group game and semi-final where Australia were eliminated, is available for Friday's match against Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval where she will come up against Meg Lanning.

"It was a really hard decision to make last night as to whether or not we're going to give it a punt or not," she said. "I tried to make the 'team decision' and sat myself down, instead of taking the risk."

"I ruptured my plantar fascia - completely ruptured one and partially ruptured the other. So it was just a matter of function and pain and what I could handle, and, ultimately, I probably only had one game in me, and probably took the wrong risk."

After returning to Australia, Healy hinted that there may have to be some workload management during a season that includes the WBBL, ODI series against India and New Zealand then the Women's Ashes in January.

"There's a lot of cricket to be played this summer," she told the Willow Talk podcast, "And with regards getting myself through that, it's going to be about managing what I can and can't do and that could be disappointing for me at times throughout the summer because I want to play every single game but there's potential that might not take place so we'll just have to see."

Sixers were beaten by defending champions Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday having opened their tournament with an impressive victory over Melbourne Renegades where the winning runs were hit by 15-year-old Caoimhe Bray after Ellyse Perry crunched 81 off 38 balls.