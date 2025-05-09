Zimbabwe vs West Indies 2022-23

Test matches (2): Zimbabwe 0, West Indies 1



In their first Test series for 18 months, Zimbabwe lost to West Indies in Bulawayo - though two interesting matches left supporters clamouring for more.

There were landmarks aplenty, starting with a West Indian record opening partnership of 336 between captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who in his third match emulated his father, Shivnarine, in scoring a Test double-century; the only other father and son to do so are Pakistan's Hanif and Shoaib Mohammad.

Zimbabwe slipped to 120 for six on the final day before hanging on for the draw, but were less competitive in the Second Test, when the Guyanese slow left-armer Gudakesh Motie, after six wickets in the First, lit up his third appearance with match figures of 13 for 99. He was named Player of the Series.

Zimbabwe were without several key players: Sean Williams, the Test captain, was injured, as were bowlers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani, while influential all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl were plying their trade in T20 franchise cricket.

Still, the Zimbabweans also had their moments, notably in the first game, when a feisty reply to West Indies' 447 for six was anchored by Gary Ballance, making his Test debut for his native land after scoring four centuries in 23 Tests for England between 2013-14 and 2017. He had returned home after leaving Yorkshire in the wake of the racism controversy, and immediately made a tenacious 137 not out. But he missed the Second Test after suffering a bad migraine shortly before the start.